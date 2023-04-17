Leon Edwards: UFC champion up for WWE match after merger
UFC champion Leon Edwards is no stranger to the big moments when it comes to fighting.
The Briton stunned the mixed martial arts world when he sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title last August.
And he coped with the pressure to successfully defend his belt against the same opponent a month ago.
But how does he feel about switching grappling in the octagon for flying from the top ropes in a WWE match?
Taking on Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes is something that could be a possibility for Leon after UFC and WWE announced a £17.3bn sports entertainment brand together.
"Get me on the top rope, I'll give it a go for sure," Leon tells Newsbeat.
"I actually went to the event last year in Cardiff, Clash at the Castle.
"I took my son, it's quite similar and the fans are really similar."
Leon recently said it's unlikely he'll be back in action until September or October - ruling him out of a possible UFC London this summer.
But Brummie Leon wants to headline a UFC event somewhere a bit closer to where he grew up.
"If I could have it in Birmingham that would be sick, that's my aim," the 31-year-old says.
"I'd have it at Villa Park. I think every city has a time and I think now it's Brums, we're also producing the best fighters."
American Colby Covington recently teased he'd fight Edwards this summer, but Leon says he wants to pick his next opponent.
"For me, there's no clear number one contender. Colby Covington is coming off one win, one loss. I was on a 10 fight win streak before I got a shot.
"Now I'm top of the card I can pick my next fight. My motivation now is I to want to go down as one of the best of all time.
"That's what's driving me now, provide for my family and be the best."