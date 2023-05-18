Khaleel Majid: Flying the flag for British Asian boxers
Khaleel 'Major' Majid is preparing for his first fight after being signed by Eddie Hearn, one of the biggest boxing promoters in the world.
The 25-year-old, from Bolton, has been training at a gym in the heart of Manchester for two years.
Khaleel, whose family is from Lahore in Pakistan, says he wants to be a role model for other British Asians.
He tells BBC Asian Network he feels a responsibility to conduct himself in a way that inspires people.
"It's good to be respectful to everyone, be the best person you can and treat people with respect," he says.
"It's about being somebody who is remembered for their values.
"Some people say they look up to me, I'm just trying to be the best example I can be."
Khaleel says British boxer Amir Khan, who's also from Bolton, has been a huge inspiration for him.
He feels as though Khan, despite some controversies, has been massively influential for athletes from all ethnic minorities.
"He's paved the way for the next wave of British Pakistanis and British Asians as a whole," says Khaleel.
"He's set the bar high, even if I can achieve half of what he has, actually a quarter, it would be huge."
It's not been an easy route for Khaleel though.
He says his family have had to make sacrifices to support him.
"Sometimes you have to go away from family to training camps, the diet is hardcore, you're missing out on birthdays, weddings and the whole lot," he says.
"Even financially, the level I was at, I had to sell tickets myself - if you don't sell tickets, it means you don't get to fight."
Khaleel is trained by coach Paulino Silva, who runs his own fitness centre and gym in central Manchester.
Six other aspiring professionals also train there with him.
Mario Silva is one of them and says "Khaleel's achievements are outstanding and he continues to do nothing but inspire us every day".
'Gives me hope'
Bayaar also boxes at the gym and is originally from Nigeria.
"When we see Khaleel doing what he does, it makes us think we can also reach those levels, especially for someone like me who's from Africa - it gives me hope."
Khaleel, whose debut under the Matchroom banner is slated for the end of July, says the next six months are crucial.
But, he adds, he's willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his targets and represent his community in a positive light.