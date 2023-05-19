Victoria Canal: Ivors winner says music helps process disability
"For the first time, I'm trying to talk about it in a way that makes me feel like I have ownership over it."
Victoria Canal has just received the Rising Star gong at the Ivor Novello awards, becoming the fourth consecutive female songwriter to do so.
The 24-year-old was born with one arm, and she tells Newsbeat music helps her "process" her disability.
"I think I've been navigating the whole 'having a limb difference as someone on stage thing'."
German-born Spanish-American Victoria recently shared a vulnerable song about having a disability.
She describes "old wounds and trauma" having an impact on her "for a very long time", but says she's writing about it "in a way that is helping me let it go".
"I don't think there will be a day where I get over it," she says.
"But at least saying it out loud helps me understand that not I'm not the only one feeling that way.
"And it feels very empowering."
The Ivors, as they're known, are the awards the most musicians want to win, because they recognise achievement in songwriting, rather than pure commercial sales.
And Victoria says being recognised at the Ivors - which also saw Raye and Harry Styles win awards - is a special feeling.
"It recognises craft in a way that I think other award shows don't do, specifically for songwriting."
The Chris Martin connection
Among her fans is none other than Coldplay's Chris Martin.
"I always send him new music. And he's just been really including me, and it's been a dream come true connecting with him."
She describes it as "terrifying" performing in front of him, being "more nervous than I've ever been in my life".
"I was shaking, and I sang way too quietly. It's like the first time I sang and played for him.
"But recently, when I've been showing him songs, he just stops me and says 'I can't hear you'."
In a video watched by millions where she's performing with Chris, he describes her song Swan Song as "one of the best songs ever written".
She's grateful for the reaction to her music and openness, with some telling her they wished to have seen someone similar to Victoria growing up.
"Honestly, I feel the same way. I wish I had someone [to look up to] who had a disability growing up."
For those growing up now and seeing Victoria making music, she has a message.
"You can do literally anything as long as you want to do it. It just takes work."
She adds: "It doesn't define you."