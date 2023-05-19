WSL injuries: 'It's tough thinking you've ruined a career'
Injuries in football - a fairly common thing.
Pulled muscles and rolled ankles can happen without anyone touching you. But what about the serious injuries that can cause players to leave the pitch?
That's what happened in Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with Everton when Toffees striker Aggie Beever-Jones slid into the Gunners' Lia Walti.
Lia left on a stretcher. Aggie, after getting a red card, left in tears.
But how do you deal with the guilt of potentially injuring an opponent?
"It's an unfortunate thing. But it is a contact sport," Amy Kibler, a sports therapist at Baldock Town FC, tells Newsbeat.
"Everybody knows when they step across the line, there's a possibility it could happen."
Kelvin Akwasi, who plays for Park View FC in London, knows what it's like to accidentally hurt a team-mate.
He injured a fellow player's Achilles, one of the main tendons in your leg, during a training session.
"I lost the ball in an intense training match - I tried to make a recovery tackle and I ended up catching him with my studs," he says.
"I thought I'd got away with it and it was just a scratch, but he tried to stand up and couldn't."
Kelvin says it was "especially tough" for him because he'd injured his friend.
"I don't want to cause someone not play football again, because everyone loves playing and you never know when your last game is," he says.
"It was tough thinking you could've ended someone's career with an injury like that.
"I just had to keep checking on him to make sure he was fine even though I knew mentally he might not be."
If you do accidentally cause someone an injury, what do you do?
Amy has some advice.
"If you've got feelings of guilt, and you feel like you need to talk about it, obviously, get it off your chest," she says.
"Even if you need to contact the player and discuss it with them to show your remorse and say sorry.
"That can sometimes lift a burden off your shoulders."