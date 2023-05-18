Levi Davis: Missing rugby player may have drowned, Spanish police say
- Published
Spanish police have said they are investigating the possibility that missing British rugby player Levi Davis drowned.
Levi was 24 years old when he disappeared in Barcelona shortly after arriving in the city from Ibiza by boat.
He has not been heard from since the last confirmed sighting on 29 October.
Mossos d'Esquadra - Catalan Police - told the BBC its main theory is that Levi fell into the sea.
The department released a video showing officers conducting a boat search of Barcelona's port area.
Police divers can be seen in the clip entering the waters close to where Levi is thought to have disappeared.
The force previously confirmed it had received reports from cruise ship staff who said they saw a man in the water on the morning of 30 October.
Levi's mobile phone was last located in the port area that morning, and his passport was found there in November after his disappearance was reported.
Detectives previously said they were trying to establish whether there was any criminal involvement in Levi's disappearance.
In its latest statement, Mossos d'Esquadra said the new search was trying to find "any evidence that could confirm the theory of a possible accidental death".
However, it said the case remained open and the latest developments were in response to new information.
A spokesperson said the force was keeping in "constant" contact with Levi's family.
Levi, who had played rugby for Bath and Worthing, appeared on Celebrity X-Factor in 2019.
He'd signed a record deal and was due to release his second single last November.
Before his disappearance, he'd spent about two weeks staying with a friend in Ibiza before heading to Barcelona.
He was recorded on CCTV outside the Old Irish Pub in the city centre, and sent several voice notes and messages before contact was lost the next morning.
Levi's mum Julie Davis, from Solihull in the West Midlands, has previously criticised the speed of the investigation.
More recently, she has urged people not to spread conspiracy theories about his disappearance online.