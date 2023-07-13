Barbie movie: Margot Robbie star-struck by Ekin-Su at premiere
- Published
The pink carpet for Barbie was filled with Hollywood royalty - led by the film's main stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
But if you've been scrolling on your timeline, you might've also noticed some familiar Love Island faces.
Danica Taylor, Liberty Poole, and last summer's winners Ekin-Su and Davide were all snapped in selfies with Barbie herself.
It might seem random - but Margot is a huge fan of the dating show.
For her 31st birthday in 2021, she had a Love Island theme.
And last summer she said she was backing Ekin and Davide, who are no longer together, to win the summer series.
"Love Island reminds me of living in London, watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work," she said at the time.
Speaking to BBC Newsbeat after the Barbie premiere, Ekin-Su says she "really, really, really" hoped she'd meet Margot.
"I know there was a TikTok that went viral on about how she really really liked me from Love Island and how she was basically saying I came across as a boss babe.
"And at the time when I came out the villa, I was shocked that she actually said my name.
"So when Margot saw me, I was the biggest fan for her and she acted like she was a fan for me which I was even more overwhelmed with."
And Ekin-Su says it got even better when Margot told her: "I can't believe I'm meeting you."
Liberty and Danica, who were on Love Island in 2021 and 2022, also say they were "starstruck" when they met Margot.
"I was like 'as if Margot Robbie knows my name, this is crazy'," Liberty says.
"She was just so humble and down to earth."
Danica also didn't expect Margot to know who she was when she asked for a selfie.
"I was like 'Margot can I just get a real quick picture'. And she was like 'oh my gosh, of course I absolutely love you'," she says.
"Which is crazy that that even came out of her mouth.
"With Margot being Barbie, the star, I feel like it was only right to have a couple of Love Island cast there."
And it's not the first time Margot has interacted with islanders at a UK premiere.
Jordan Hames, Michael Griffiths and Lucie Donlan were invited to the 2019 Birds of Prey red carpet - with Lucie saying at the time that Margot later invited them to the after-party.