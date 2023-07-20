BTS star Jung Kook says solo projects will boost band when they reform
- Published
BTS star Jung Kook says the band's solo projects will make them more powerful when they reform.
The superstar boyband are currently on a break while some members serve in the South Korean military.
It's left the rest, including Jung, free to launch their own material - and he's just released his single, Seven.
He told Radio 1's Live Lounge the solo work would allow each member to explore their tastes, and then make sure they come back stronger when they reform.
Jung performed Seven and a cover of Oasis' Let There Be Love when appeared on Radio 1 earlier.
He also spoke to hosts Rickie, Melvin and Charlie about his solo material and the future of BTS.
"It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own tastes," he told them through a translator.
"After this time of personal growth our synergy will be much more powerful as one team.
"I can't wait to perform on stage with all our BTS members."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Jung's appearance on Radio 1 caused hysteria among BTS fans, with the hashtag #JUNGKOOKLIVELOUNGE quickly going to the top of Twitter's trends.
And he also spoke in English to send a message to his fans - known as the BTS Army.
"I know how much love and support you're sending me and I can't thank you enough," he said.
"Love you all."
BTS have become a global sensation since their debut 10 years ago, and are credited with helping to boost the profile of Korean culture worldwide.
They've previously been named as the world's best-selling artists beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Adele.
And the group were the first Korean act to score a chart-topping album in the UK.
You can hear Jung's Live Lounge performance on BBC Sounds.