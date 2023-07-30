Women's World Cup 2023: A history of the hijab in football
- Published
Muslim girls and women wear the hijab as a display of modesty, but it's not always been welcomed on the football pitch.
It was banned by the game's governing body Fifa until 2014, when they allowed players to wear it for religious reasons.
Now, nine years later, Nouhaila Benzina has made history by becoming the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at a Women's World Cup.
The 25-year-old defender played for Morocco as they beat South Korea 1-0 earlier.
Amna Abdullatif from The Three Hijabis fan group says it's "really significant" to see a player wearing the hijab on such a big stage.
She tells BBC Asian Network that Benzina is "representing many of us who never thought we'd ever see this".
"Many Muslim women have said how much it would have meant growing up.
"How much it would mean to their children, growing up to see that representation on the world stage."
But the hijab in football and its road to the Women's World Cup have a long, complicated history.
Canada in 2007
It was 16 years ago when Asmahan Mansour, then aged 11, lined up alongside her team-mates to play in Canada.
But before the referee's whistle had been blown, Asmahan's match was over.
Officials told her she'd have to remove her hijab if she wanted to play because it went against rules set out by Fifa at the time.
The issue went to the Canadian Soccer Association and then to Fifa themselves, which stood behind the ban and even drew up an official policy about it.
They said the risk of injury posed by wearing head covers while playing football was too great.
Campaigners said millions of girls around the world could be put off from playing a game often billed as being "for everyone".
So efforts began to reach some kind of deal allowing Muslim females to play with a hijab.
There were also calls from the Sikh community in Canada for the ban on the wearing of turbans to be lifted.
A deal reached?
In 2010, it seemed a deal was agreed - with the Iranian girls' football team believing they would be allowed to play in the Youth Olympics.
Iranian sports bodies said the girls could wear caps that covered their hair but not their necks.
But in 2011, Iran's women's team withdrew from an Olympic qualification match in protest when they were banned from wearing headscarves despite the agreement.
Officials agreed to a safety trial after the Asian Football Confederation and influential figures such as Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan got involved.
Banned in France
In 2014, Fifa officially authorised male and female players to wear head covers for religious reasons during matches.
"It will be a basic head cover and the colour should be the same as the team jersey," said Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke.
Two years later, in 2016, Muslim players wore headscarves during a Fifa event for the first time at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.
For many this represented progress, and Benzina's World Cup moment is seen as another step towards inclusivity by supporters.
But some countries' football leagues still have restrictions on head coverings.
A top court in France recently rejected an attempt by Muslim players to reverse the French Football Federation's hijab ban.
Judges said sport bosses had the right to impose "an obligation of outfit neutrality" on players, reflecting France's strict laws designed to keep religion and public life separate.
Amna says going forward, it shows there is still more that needs to be done for women in the game.
"But it shouldn't just be done by Muslim women exhausting themselves to campaign to have the ability to access these spaces," she says.