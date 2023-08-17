Clapham stabbing: 'More needs to be done to protect LGBT community'
- Published
For many people LGBT venues are more than just a fun night out, they're a place to go where you can feel safe.
But some now feel this space has "been violated", after two men were stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a London nightclub.
Giancarlo Galliani Peccia says an incident like this is making him "think more carefully" about his safety.
"Because not only is it an anti-LGBTQ attack, it's also an attack on our community."
Giancarlo says what's happened can "take the wind out of your sails a little bit".
He was at the Two Brewers club when the stabbing happened, describing the venue as welcoming to the LGBT community.
Police have now released images of a man suspected of carrying out the homophobic attack on two men outside the club in Clapham.
"As someone who usually doesn't really think twice about walking to the bus stop or walking home, I'm now going to have to think more carefully," Giancarlo tells BBC Newsbeat.
"It's really sad that we have to start thinking like this. It's like we're going backwards instead of forwards."
The nightclub in London is known for being a space which hosts drag shows.
Ella Vaday was a star on season three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and she says what's happened "shows you there is so much homophobia and transphobia still out there".
She would "never walk around with drag face on" outside of performing for fear of being attacked.
"So it really does impact me even going from my door to a car outside my house, I still get very, very nervous," she says.
But it's not just when in drag that Ella is conscious of her safety.
She says she's never been physically attacked but has had homophobic slurs shouted at her while walking her dog with her boyfriend.
"It felt so scary because it was so close to where I live and the guy went on to say 'if you turn around, I will beat you up'," she adds.
What more needs to be done?
Home Office figures for the year ending March 2022 show that sexual orientation hate crimes in England and Wales increased by 41%, representing the largest percentage annual increase in these offences since current records began in the year ending March 2012.
Transgender identity hate crimes also rose significantly, by 56% to 4,355, the data shows.
The Home Office said the overall rise could be due to better recording by police, as well as fewer cases having been recorded under Covid restrictions in 2020-21.
While Ella, 34, appreciates the efforts that venues go to to protect performers, she believes more needs to be done, particularly outside London and other big cities, to help LGBT people feel safer.
"I perform all over the country and different parts of the world as well, and the security level does vary from place to place."
Birmingham drag king Don One, who also performs around the country including the Two Brewers, agrees that venues need to "step up security" to make sure everyone in the community "feels safe".
"I've had verbal abuse from people shouting at me across the street at night and when I'm travelling in drag, I feel quite intimidated."
But it's also about changing attitudes, Don One feels, who says they deliver workshops in schools to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, which is important.
"Drag is a celebration, it's about community coming together, enjoying shows and celebrating each other's differences.
"For me being a drag king has actually enabled me to come to terms with being non-binary and with that side of myself that is completely gender fluid."