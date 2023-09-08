One Chip Challenge: Amazon pulls spicy tortilla from UK shop
- Published
Amazon has removed a super-hot tortilla chip linked to the death of an American teenager from sale in the UK.
The parents of Harris Wolobah, 14, believe that the One Chip Challenge caused his death last week.
It's been recalled in the USA, where it was widely sold, but imported versions from global sellers remained on-sale.
Amazon's told BBC Newsbeat it would remove the product from its sites in Britain, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The company also plans to contact any buyers to warn them of the US product recall.
Harris's official cause of death has not been confirmed, but his parents have called for the One Chip Challenge to be banned.
Snack-maker Paqui, creator of the One Chip Challenge, claims that the single tortilla, sold in a coffin-shaped box, contains a blend of "the hottest peppers available".
Millions of people have watched YouTubers and TikTokers attempt the viral dare and their extreme reactions to it.
It's thought the popularity of the challenge has inspired lots of teenagers to purchase the product, which carries a warning label, to try it for themselves.
'Adults only'
On Thursday, Paqui launched the recall and posted a statement on its website.
The company said the challenge was "intended for adults only" and not for anyone with underlying health conditions or allergies.
But, it said it had seen an "increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings".
"As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves," it said.
In the UK, safety and hygiene regulator the Food Standards Agency (FSA), told Newsbeat it's working to find out where the product is sold.
Tina Potter, from the FSA, said: "So far we have not received any reports of illness here."
Eating chillis and spicy food is considered safe in normal situations, depending on your tolerance.
But the body's reaction to very spicy food can mimic its response to burns and cause symptoms like sweating.