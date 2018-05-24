N. Ireland Politics

'No hard border post-Brexit' - Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Queen's University

The Labour leader has made a speech in Belfast saying he will not tolerate a hard border.

Decisions, decisions?

After the incinerator ruling, will Stormont officials be stymied on policy?

Religion and the referendum

Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders share their stance on the upcoming Irish abortion referendum.

  • 18 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

Timeline: Ireland and abortion

BBC News NI takes a look back at the issue of abortion - one of the most controversial in Irish history.

  • 20 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

MP joins 'gammon' debate

Emma Little-Pengelly speaks out over the use of the term online

  • 14 May 2018

Watch The View

Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news

  • 1 May 2018

Church rift over McGuinness friendship

Rev David Latimer says 30 families left the Presbyterian church as a result of his friendship

Former DPP says Troubles prosecutions should cease

Barra McGrory QC tells Mark Devenport the majority of HIU cases would not end in successful convictions.

18 May 2018
Mark Devenport Political editor, Northern Ireland

The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC

  • 20 July 2017

