N. Ireland Politics

'No hard border post-Brexit' - Corbyn
The Labour leader has made a speech in Belfast saying he will not tolerate a hard border.
- 24 May 2018
'Lock NI parties in room until deal' call
Peers in the House of Lords were discussing the "state of paralysis" in Northern Ireland.
- £1bn of infrastructure projects at risk
- Secretary of State confident of NI status
Mike Pompeo 'has not considered' NI envoy
US secretary of state is urged by member of Congress appoint a special envoy to Northern Ireland.
HMRC: No need for new border checkpoints
Minister has not read Belfast Agreement
- 22 May 2018
NI parties unite in EU border appeal
- 22 May 2018
Mitchel McLaughlin made honorary professor
- 22 May 2018
MPs call on NI secretary to restart talks
- 22 May 2018
Eastwood backs yes in Irish abortion vote
- 21 May 2018
DUP: Unionism must reclaim rights agenda
- 21 May 2018
Northern Ireland 'leaving customs union'
- 21 May 2018
Labour NI left hanging over Corbyn visit
- 21 May 2018
Decisions, decisions?
After the incinerator ruling, will Stormont officials be stymied on policy?
- 18 May 2018
Religion and the referendum
Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders share their stance on the upcoming Irish abortion referendum.
- 18 May 2018
Timeline: Ireland and abortion
BBC News NI takes a look back at the issue of abortion - one of the most controversial in Irish history.
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Europe
MP joins 'gammon' debate
Emma Little-Pengelly speaks out over the use of the term online
- 14 May 2018
Watch The View
Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news
- 1 May 2018
Church rift over McGuinness friendship
Rev David Latimer says 30 families left the Presbyterian church as a result of his friendship
- 10 May 2018
Former DPP says Troubles prosecutions should cease
Barra McGrory QC tells Mark Devenport the majority of HIU cases would not end in successful convictions.
The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC
- 20 July 2017
