N. Ireland Politics
Top Stories
DUP Spads at odds over RHI cost controls
The two advisers dispute events at a meeting where one allegedly said cost controls would be delayed.
- 11 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Bell 'not suitable' for ministerial job
All of the evidence from ex-DUP adviser Tim Cairns as he appears at the heating scandal inquiry.
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Related content
SoS 'no new ideas' over Stormont deadlock
Meetings between four Stormont parties and Karen Bradley said to be "more of the same" and "depressing".
- 10 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Foster 'knew adviser delayed RHI controls'
- 11 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Varadkar backs Brexit deal within weeks
- 11 September 2018
- From the section Europe
Electoral boundary proposals published
- 10 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Johnson's scrap backstop call 'foolish'
- 9 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
PSNI chief warning over post-Brexit threat
- 9 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
RHI extension opposed 'to protect public'
- 7 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
PM 'retains confidence' in Karen Bradley
- 6 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Bell 'argued hard' with Foster to close RHI
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Coveney predicts controversial Trump visit
- 7 September 2018
- From the section Europe
Watch/Listen
'All her life there's been no government'
- 31 August 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'I'd like them to sit down and explain'
- 14 July 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Features & Analysis
RHI so far
As the cash-for-ash scandal inquiry enters its final few months, BBC News NI looks at what has emerged from it
- 5 September 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
A packed autumn calendar
This month sees the diary packed with political action in NI.
- 3 September 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Dormant Stormont
Stormont's lights are still on since devolution collapsed 19 months ago - but not everyone is home
- 24 August 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
- comments
Super Stormont deadlock
After 19 months with no government, the NI parties are taking each other on - in eight-bit quality
- 11 August 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Watch The View
Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news
- 1 May 2018
Decisions, decisions?
With no government in NI, are civil servants being stymied when it comes to decision making?
- 30 August 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- comments
Our Expert
'Limited' time for civil servant rule in Northern Ireland
Karen Bradley says restoring Stormont is an 'absolute priority' for the government.
Democracy Live
The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC
- 20 July 2017
Watch/Listen
'All her life there's been no government'
- 31 August 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'I'd like them to sit down and explain'
- 14 July 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter