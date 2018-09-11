N. Ireland Politics

DUP Spads at odds over RHI cost controls

Timothy Cairns

The two advisers dispute events at a meeting where one allegedly said cost controls would be delayed.

RHI so far

As the cash-for-ash scandal inquiry enters its final few months, BBC News NI looks at what has emerged from it

A packed autumn calendar

This month sees the diary packed with political action in NI.

Dormant Stormont

Stormont's lights are still on since devolution collapsed 19 months ago - but not everyone is home

Super Stormont deadlock

After 19 months with no government, the NI parties are taking each other on - in eight-bit quality

Watch The View

Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news

  • 1 May 2018

Decisions, decisions?

With no government in NI, are civil servants being stymied when it comes to decision making?

'Limited' time for civil servant rule in Northern Ireland

Karen Bradley says restoring Stormont is an 'absolute priority' for the government.

9 September 2018
Mark Devenport Political editor, Northern Ireland

