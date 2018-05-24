UK Politics
'No hard border post-Brexit' - Corbyn
The Labour leader has made a speech in Belfast saying he will not tolerate a hard border.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
- comments
Tax rises needed 'to prevent NHS misery'
Influential economists argue an extra £2,000 per UK household is needed over the next 15 years.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Health
- comments
Boris Johnson targeted by Russian hoaxer
In a recording posted online, the prank caller pretends to be the new prime minister of Armenia.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
UK 'to demand Galileo money back'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Romanian second top non-UK nationality
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK
Minister plays down £20bn customs claim
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Tories need new leadership - Cummings
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
The next M? MI6's hunt for female spies
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK
Live First minister's questions
- From the section Scotland politics
Active travel law sees no rise in cycling
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
- comments
Extra 100,000 to vote in abortion referendum
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Vertical bank notes to enter circulation
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police Federation - a tough audience for politicians
- 23 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Religion and the referendum
Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders on Irish abortion vote
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Europe
'Impossible to ignore'
Jeremy Thorpe and the Devon connection
- 18 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Stalled Stormont
The decisions that can't be taken after power sharing collapsed
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- comments
Political Thinking
Angela Rayner on future leadership prospects
- 18 May 2018
NHS: Ministers still wrestling with long-term cash needs
As a report calls for a 4% increase in annual funding to improve the NHS in England, there is no sign ministers have agreed what is required and what they can afford.
Brexit: Customs union plan brewing in Whitehall
Officials - and even some ministers - hope to convince Theresa May to stay in some form of customs union.
Opportunities to consider amendments litter Parliament's agenda in the week ahead - but not the eagerly-awaited EU Withdrawal Bill.
Brexit: All you need to know
- 10 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Party conferences 2017
- 24 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Election 2017: At-a-glance
- 9 June 2017
- From the section Election 2017
Police Federation - a tough audience for politicians
- 23 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
