UK Politics

'No hard border post-Brexit' - Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Queen's University

The Labour leader has made a speech in Belfast saying he will not tolerate a hard border.

Tax rises needed 'to prevent NHS misery'

Influential economists argue an extra £2,000 per UK household is needed over the next 15 years.

  • 24 May 2018
  From the section Health
  

Boris Johnson targeted by Russian hoaxer

In a recording posted online, the prank caller pretends to be the new prime minister of Armenia.

UK 'to demand Galileo money back'

Romanian second top non-UK nationality

  • 24 May 2018
  From the section UK

Minister plays down £20bn customs claim

NHS funding

Ministers still wrestling with long-term cash needs

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Religion and the referendum

Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders on Irish abortion vote

  • 18 May 2018
  From the section Europe

'Impossible to ignore'

Jeremy Thorpe and the Devon connection

Stalled Stormont

The decisions that can't be taken after power sharing collapsed

A 'longer fudge'?

The debate over the UK's post-Brexit trade with the EU

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Political Thinking

Angela Rayner on future leadership prospects

  • 18 May 2018

NHS: Ministers still wrestling with long-term cash needs

As a report calls for a 4% increase in annual funding to improve the NHS in England, there is no sign ministers have agreed what is required and what they can afford.

24 May 2018
Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Brexit: Customs union plan brewing in Whitehall

Officials - and even some ministers - hope to convince Theresa May to stay in some form of customs union.

27 April 2018
John Pienaar Deputy political editor

What's on in Parliament?

Opportunities to consider amendments litter Parliament's agenda in the week ahead - but not the eagerly-awaited EU Withdrawal Bill.

18 May 2018
Mark D'Arcy Parliamentary correspondent

Brexit: All you need to know

Party conferences 2017

Election 2017: At-a-glance

