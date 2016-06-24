EU Referendum
The UK votes to leave the European Union, prompting David Cameron to announce he is to step down as prime minister - and UKIP leader Nigel Farage to declare it "independence day".
Scotland backs Remain
Scotland strongly backs staying in the EU - with all 32 council areas backing Remain - but the UK votes in favour of Brexit.
Welsh voters come out for Leave
Leave wins the EU referendum campaign in Wales - and across the UK - with all Welsh council areas declared.
Northern Ireland votes to stay
Northern Ireland votes to Remain in the EU Referendum but the UK, as a whole, votes to leave.
England leads UK to EU exit door
Sturgeon: Independence vote 'highly likely'
EU says UK must not delay leaving
Spain calls for joint rule in Gibraltar
Farage: Leave win is 'independence day'
UK vote spurs on European far-right parties
UK press reaction: 'See EU later'
What the world's media is saying
Black Country voices: 'Best day of my life'
Five social media trends after Brexit vote
What Brexit looked like on social media - a round-up of best content
Brixton to Boston
Lining up the UK's most Leave and Remain places
How they did it
Eight reasons Leave won the referendum
Reality Check
Does the UK have to trigger Article 50?
Key questions
All you need to know about UK's EU referendum
Who's up, who's down
How referendum key players did
So.... what happens now?
'Do I need a new passport?' and more questions
How does leaving the EU affect expats?
