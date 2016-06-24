EU Referendum

Top Stories

Cameron to quit as UK votes to leave EU

David Cameron

The UK votes to leave the European Union, prompting David Cameron to announce he is to step down as prime minister - and UKIP leader Nigel Farage to declare it "independence day".

Scotland backs Remain

Scotland strongly backs staying in the EU - with all 32 council areas backing Remain - but the UK votes in favour of Brexit.

Welsh voters come out for Leave

Leave wins the EU referendum campaign in Wales - and across the UK - with all Welsh council areas declared.

Northern Ireland votes to stay

Northern Ireland votes to Remain in the EU Referendum but the UK, as a whole, votes to leave.

Video 3:01

How the night unfolded

Video 7:03

Cameron: 'UK needs fresh leadership'

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section UK
Video 2:17

Boris Johnson: 'That person cannot be me'

Video 3:42

Heseltine's scathing attack on Johnson

Video 1:20

Twitter's response the moment we found out

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section Magazine
Video 0:31

Black Country voices: 'Best day of my life'

Video 2:15

'Meet a Muslim Family' set up post-vote

  • 30 June 2016
  • From the section UK
Video 0:35

Juncker's one-word Brexit answer to BBC

Video 1:58

How world leaders and statesmen responded

Video 1:08

The world's media have their say

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section World
Video 1:26

Reaction: 'It's the unknown'

A less than United Kingdom

Mark Easton Home editor

This could change everything, for generations

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

What now for Conservatives?

Gavin Hewitt Chief correspondent

Huge body blow for the EU

Katya Adler Europe editor

Brexit: The island nation

Mark Mardell Presenter, The World This Weekend
  • 25 June 2016
  • From the section Magazine

The great business referendum snub

Simon Jack Business editor
  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Five social media trends after Brexit vote

What Brexit looked like on social media - a round-up of best content

  • 24 June 2016

Brixton to Boston

Lining up the UK's most Leave and Remain places

How they did it

Eight reasons Leave won the referendum

Reality Check

Does the UK have to trigger Article 50?

Key questions

All you need to know about UK's EU referendum

Who's up, who's down

How referendum key players did

So.... what happens now?

'Do I need a new passport?' and more questions

How does leaving the EU affect expats?

  • 27 June 2016
  • From the section Business

