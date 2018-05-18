Parliaments

Live First minister's questions

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders during first minister's questions.

Live MPs debate Ahmadiyya Muslim community concerns

HOC

The Commons is holding a debate on the persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Hinkley Point mud dumping worries debated in Senedd

Hinckley Point

Plans to move mud from alongside the Hinkley Point nuclear site in Somerset to a dumping ground off Cardiff Bay have been debated by AMs.

As it happened: Mark Zuckerberg faces MEPs

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg gives evidence on data privacy at the European Parliament.

'No interest' in making RHI value for money

Burning £20 notes

Ofgem director Chris Poulton faces the RHI Inquiry to answer questions on his role in the botched energy scheme.

