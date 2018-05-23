Brexit

Top Stories

Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'

Vehicles at Port of Dover

The technology-based system could cost more than the UK contributes as an EU member, MPs are told.

Related content

May defends customs Brexit 'backstop'

The prime minister says the arrangement would only apply in very limited circumstances.

Blair attacks Labour's Brexit position

The ex-PM says people have a "greater understanding" about Brexit and would back another referendum.

Carney: Brexit has cost households £900

The Brexit vote has lowered growth by up to 2%, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says.

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal

Gove: Brexit voters not 'identitarians'

Cabinet agrees Brexit customs 'backstop'

UKIP 'should fold' if Brexit deal right

Corbyn tells May to step aside on Brexit

Holyrood refuses consent for Brexit bill

Vote Leave director reported to Commons

UK promises 'significant' Brexit paper

Hunt warns Johnson over customs comments

UK needs Brexit 'safe harbour' - Miliband

Brexit customs plan has 'flaws' - Gove

Leave.EU fined £70,000 over Brexit spending

Corbyn must change Brexit stance - Kinnock

Warning of rising food bills after Brexit

Lords backs single market Brexit plan

Johnson: No 10's customs plans 'crazy'

Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU

EU's Juncker: Let UK staff become Belgians

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

'Clueless' Brexit policy warning

Defra 'in dark' over Brexit preparations

Brexit divorce cost 'uncertain'

Windrush warning over EU citizens' rights

Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote

Watch/Listen

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 2:47

How do we solve the Brexit border problem?

Video 2:42

What is the EU customs union?

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:09

Barnier? Try the BBC's Brexit HQ trivia quiz

Video 0:53

'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:20

Patten recalls eight-year-old Rees-Mogg

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 7:03

New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video 1:14

Australia: We'll trade with you

  • 12 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:38

Lords stake out positions on Brexit bill

Video 1:28

Former minister on 'dilution' of Brexit

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 2:01

Macron on Brexit, Frexit and Trump

  • 21 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 1:36

Gordon Brown expects Brexit 'crisis point'

Video 0:51

Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

Expert views

A 'longer fudge' on customs union?

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Scotland and Brexit - what happens next?

Sarah Smith Scotland editor

New dissidents hoping to exploit Brexit

Boris Johnson and the politics of Brexit

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Can UK really go it alone with a new sat-nav scheme?

David Shukman Science editor

'Soft Brexit' plan brewing in Whitehall

John Pienaar Deputy political editor

Explainers and background

New Zealand

A country happy to forget the UK's 'betrayal'

Reality Check

Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Quick guide

Why is Brexit taking so long?

Video 1:46

The top five clichés

Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check

What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?

Reality Check

What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?

Law after Brexit

Why English courts are opening in the EU

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section UK Politics
  • comments

Reality Check

What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?

  • 23 March 2018
  • From the section UK

May's Brexit speech

Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister

Watch/Listen

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 2:47

How do we solve the Brexit border problem?

Video 2:42

What is the EU customs union?

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:09

Barnier? Try the BBC's Brexit HQ trivia quiz

Video 0:53

'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:20

Patten recalls eight-year-old Rees-Mogg

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 7:03

New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video 1:14

Australia: We'll trade with you

  • 12 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:38

Lords stake out positions on Brexit bill

Video 1:28

Former minister on 'dilution' of Brexit

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 2:01

Macron on Brexit, Frexit and Trump

  • 21 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 1:36

Gordon Brown expects Brexit 'crisis point'

Video 0:51

Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

Share with BBC News