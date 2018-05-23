Brexit
Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'
The technology-based system could cost more than the UK contributes as an EU member, MPs are told.
May defends customs Brexit 'backstop'
The prime minister says the arrangement would only apply in very limited circumstances.
Blair attacks Labour's Brexit position
The ex-PM says people have a "greater understanding" about Brexit and would back another referendum.
Carney: Brexit has cost households £900
The Brexit vote has lowered growth by up to 2%, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says.
PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal
Gove: Brexit voters not 'identitarians'
Cabinet agrees Brexit customs 'backstop'
UKIP 'should fold' if Brexit deal right
Corbyn tells May to step aside on Brexit
Holyrood refuses consent for Brexit bill
Vote Leave director reported to Commons
UK promises 'significant' Brexit paper
Hunt warns Johnson over customs comments
UK needs Brexit 'safe harbour' - Miliband
Brexit customs plan has 'flaws' - Gove
Leave.EU fined £70,000 over Brexit spending
Corbyn must change Brexit stance - Kinnock
Warning of rising food bills after Brexit
Lords backs single market Brexit plan
Johnson: No 10's customs plans 'crazy'
Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU
EU's Juncker: Let UK staff become Belgians
'Clueless' Brexit policy warning
Defra 'in dark' over Brexit preparations
Brexit divorce cost 'uncertain'
Windrush warning over EU citizens' rights
Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote
In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg
DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'
Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'
New Zealand
A country happy to forget the UK's 'betrayal'
Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit
Why is Brexit taking so long?
Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...
What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?
What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?
Law after Brexit
Why English courts are opening in the EU
What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?
Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister
