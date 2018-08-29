Brexit
Back May's Brexit plan 'or risk no deal'
Theresa May's top minister David Lidington says there are only two Brexit options on the table.
29 August 2018
UK Politics
May sticking by 'sensible' Brexit plans
The PM rejects criticism of her approach during a trip to Africa, saying it is the basis of a "good deal".
28 August 2018
UK Politics
First Brexit residency applications made
EU nationals in north-west England are piloting the system for getting settled status in the UK.
28 August 2018
UK Politics
Bid to get Labour to change Brexit stance
Leaked memo reveals co-ordinated attempt to commit Jeremy Corbyn's party to backing a new referendum.
27 August 2018
UK
What the no-deal papers reveal
23 August 2018
UK Politics
Brexiteer anger at Hammond's 'project fear'
24 August 2018
UK Politics
Credit card warning in UK's 'no-deal' plans
23 August 2018
UK Politics
Starmer: New EU vote should be on the table
23 August 2018
UK Politics
EU residents will not be 'turfed out'
21 August 2018
UK Politics
NHS 'not prepared' for no-deal Brexit
21 August 2018
UK Politics
New EU vote would 'undermine democracy'
21 August 2018
UK Politics
UK can be exporting superpower - Fox
21 August 2018
UK
New Brexit vote campaign gets £1m donation
19 August 2018
UK Politics
Hunt: UK would survive no-deal Brexit
17 August 2018
UK Politics
Scrap migration targets post-Brexit - CBI
10 August 2018
Business
Sturgeon challenges May over Brexit plan
7 August 2018
Scotland politics
Targeted pro-Brexit Facebook ads revealed
26 July 2018
UK Politics
Johnson: It is not too late to save Brexit
18 July 2018
UK Politics
In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg
28 February 2018
UK Politics
DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'
8 December 2017
UK Politics
How young and old would vote on Brexit now
Differences across the generations over Brexit appear to be becoming even more pronounced.
10 August 2018
UK Politics
Brexit: What about my pension?
The Brexit no-deal papers raised questions over expats' pension payments. So how else could retirement be affected?
25 August 2018
Business
Key dates and potential hurdles
Britain is leaving the EU in March next year - but much has to be sorted out before that happens.
22 August 2018
UK Politics
Are Tory members 'taking back control'?
Brexit divisions lead to talk of a "revolt" by the grassroots and "infiltration" of the Tory membership.
21 August 2018
UK Politics
What could Brexit mean for football?
Would 25% of Premier League players fail to get work permits if EU players were treated the same as non-EU ones?
10 August 2018
England
The Brexit factions reshaping UK politics
A guide to the new tribes and political factions created by Brexit in the House of Commons.
9 August 2018
UK Politics
Euro press views 'no-deal' plan
Little sympathy on display for UK's 'no-deal' Brexit guidance
24 August 2018
UK Politics
What will happen to the EHIC after Brexit?
31 July 2018
Europe
What do voters want?
Sir John Curtice on which type of Brexit is favoured
4 July 2018
UK Politics
