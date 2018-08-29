Brexit

Back May's Brexit plan 'or risk no deal'

David Lidington

Theresa May's top minister David Lidington says there are only two Brexit options on the table.

May sticking by 'sensible' Brexit plans

The PM rejects criticism of her approach during a trip to Africa, saying it is the basis of a "good deal".

First Brexit residency applications made

EU nationals in north-west England are piloting the system for getting settled status in the UK.

Bid to get Labour to change Brexit stance

Leaked memo reveals co-ordinated attempt to commit Jeremy Corbyn's party to backing a new referendum.

  • 27 August 2018
  • From the section UK

What the no-deal papers reveal

Brexiteer anger at Hammond's 'project fear'

Credit card warning in UK's 'no-deal' plans

Starmer: New EU vote should be on the table

EU residents will not be 'turfed out'

NHS 'not prepared' for no-deal Brexit

New EU vote would 'undermine democracy'

UK can be exporting superpower - Fox

  • 21 August 2018
  • From the section UK
  • comments

New Brexit vote campaign gets £1m donation

Hunt: UK would survive no-deal Brexit

Scrap migration targets post-Brexit - CBI

  • 10 August 2018
  • From the section Business

Sturgeon challenges May over Brexit plan

Targeted pro-Brexit Facebook ads revealed

Johnson: It is not too late to save Brexit

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 3:34

What is Brexit?

Video 2:20

Raab: EU citizens can stay even with no deal

Video 1:12

EU referendum call 'undermines democracy'

Video 0:23

May: The EU advice Trump gave me

Video 2:22

Why Tory MPs are arguing over Brexit

Video 2:26

Is the EU punishing the UK?

  • 28 June 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:09

Fishing after Brexit - sink or swim?

  • 4 July 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 2:42

What is the EU customs union?

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 1:02

Lloyd Webber: Lords are wrong on Brexit

Video 8:10

Who’s still fighting Brexit?

  • 8 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

An uncomfortable moment for Raab?

John Pienaar Deputy political editor

Reality Check: What does a 'WTO Brexit' mean?

  • 11 August 2018
  • From the section UK

What now for the government?

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Brexit threat to sandwiches

Simon Jack Business editor
  • 26 July 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Boris Johnson's joke-free pitch to MPs

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Cliff-edge Brexit fears back in boardrooms

Simon Jack Business editor
  • 19 July 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

How young and old would vote on Brexit now

Differences across the generations over Brexit appear to be becoming even more pronounced.

Brexit: What about my pension?

The Brexit no-deal papers raised questions over expats' pension payments. So how else could retirement be affected?

  • 25 August 2018
  • From the section Business

Key dates and potential hurdles

Britain is leaving the EU in March next year - but much has to be sorted out before that happens.

Are Tory members 'taking back control'?

Brexit divisions lead to talk of a "revolt" by the grassroots and "infiltration" of the Tory membership.

What could Brexit mean for football?

Would 25% of Premier League players fail to get work permits if EU players were treated the same as non-EU ones?

  • 10 August 2018
  • From the section England

The Brexit factions reshaping UK politics

A guide to the new tribes and political factions created by Brexit in the House of Commons.

Euro press views 'no-deal' plan

Little sympathy on display for UK's 'no-deal' Brexit guidance

What will happen to the EHIC after Brexit?

  • 31 July 2018
  • From the section Europe

What do voters want?

Sir John Curtice on which type of Brexit is favoured

