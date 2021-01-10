BBC News Reality Check

Biden's coronavirus challenge

America's new president has promised to spend $1.9tn on combatting Covid-19, with a pledge to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days.

Trump's final day fact-checked

We've looked at some of the claims Mr Trump made in the final hours before leaving office as US president.

Why has South Africa not started vaccinating?

South Africa is the worst-hit country in Africa, but has not yet started doing Covid-19 vaccinations.

Can the world's largest vaccine maker meet demand?

India is a big player in global vaccine production - but also one of the worst-hit countries for coronavirus.

Who stormed the Capitol?

There's speculation over who was involved in the protests and whether they belong to organised groups.

Georgia voter fraud claims fact-checked

President Trump and others have made unsubstantiated claims of fraud in two Senate election run-offs.

What impact has Covid had on global climate?

Lockdowns around the world have led to record falls in CO2 emissions. But will this lead to long lasting change?

  6. Biden's coronavirus challenge

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: How Biden plans to tackle Covid crisis

    President Biden has promised to spend $1.9tn fighting the pandemic and vaccinate 100m people in his first 100 days.

  7. President Biden pledges to defeat political extremism

    Reality Check

    President Biden has promised to tackle political extremism during his speech at the Capitol building - which was itself stormed by rioters including far-right groups and those supporting baseless conspiracy theories earlier this month.

    “And now, the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat,” said Mr Biden.

    The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that violent white supremacy is the "most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland".

    And experts say that far-right groups, many of which gravitated towards former President Trump, are an increasing threat.

    Graph showing the numbers of protests since the election
    Copyright: BBC

    The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) says such groups have been increasingly active in demonstrations against the outcome of the US presidential election in November.

    Demonstrations are also more likely to turn violent if militia members are present, ACLED says.

    Find out more here.

  8. Biden compares pandemic toll to that of World War Two

    Reality Check

    In his inaugural address President Biden said that Covid-19 had "taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War Two”.

    The US has recorded 402,400 Covid deaths so far, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University - the highest figure in the world.

    Nobody knows exactly how many Americans died in World War Two, but it’s estimated there were around 407,000 US military deaths - a total which is likely to be surpassed by Covid deaths in the next week.

    Covid-related deaths have hit record highs recently in the US - more than 3,000 have died a day on average over the last week.

    Daily US deaths and cases
    Copyright: BBC

    Daily cases also hit record levels in early January. They have since dropped off, but have remained around 200,000 per day on average over the last week.

    There are almost 124,000 people in hospital across the US - double the number in either of the two previous waves the country has experienced.

  10. Does the UK have the toughest border regime?

    Reality Check

    Boris Johnson told MPs: “We have instituted one of the toughest border regimes in the world.”

    The UK tightened up its borders on Monday, when it closed the travel corridors from which travellers did not have to quarantine and reduced the number of jobs that were excluded from quarantine.

    And travellers arriving have only just started having to prove they have had a negative coronavirus test.

    If you’re looking for examples of tougher border regimes, Australia and New Zealand closed their borders to almost all visitors in March.

    Closer to home, the Isle of Man is only allowing returning residents to enter along with key workers essential to the preservation of life and critical infrastructure.

    You can read more about the border arrangements here.

  11. Trump's farewell message fact-checked

    Reality Check

    Donald Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In his farewell video address before leaving the White House, released on Tuesday, President Trump said that while in office he had done what he came to do.

    We've fact-checked some of the claims he made about his record - covering topics such as the rapid production of Covid vaccines, the border wall with Mexico and the economy.

    Read our full analysis here.

  14. Are US militia groups becoming more active?

    Reality Check

    As the final preparations are made for the inauguration, federal officials are conducting background checks on the thousands of troops arriving in Washington DC.

    It’s normal procedure for some vetting to take place ahead of a presidential swearing-in, but there are added concerns following the riots at the Capitol on 6 January.

    The Pentagon has stepped up efforts to identify personnel with far-right links, according to the New York Times.

    Since the November election, far-right militias have been increasingly active in demonstrations against the results, those who track such groups say.

    Our Reality Check team has more detail hereon far-right groups like those that took part in the Capitol riots.

