President Biden has promised to tackle political extremism during his speech at the Capitol building - which was itself stormed by rioters including far-right groups and those supporting baseless conspiracy theories earlier this month.

“And now, the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat,” said Mr Biden.

The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that violent white supremacy is the "most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland".

And experts say that far-right groups, many of which gravitated towards former President Trump, are an increasing threat.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) says such groups have been increasingly active in demonstrations against the outcome of the US presidential election in November.

Demonstrations are also more likely to turn violent if militia members are present, ACLED says.

Find out more here.