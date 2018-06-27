Image copyright NASA

The successor to the Hubble observatory will not now launch until 30 March 2021 at the earliest.

A review of the development of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recommended the delay because of the technical challenges involved.

The review panel has also reassessed the likely cost of the project and now puts this at $9.66bn (£7.23bn).

JWST will use a huge mirror and state of the art instruments to try to see the first stars to shine in the cosmos.

