Einstein theory passes black hole test

Image copyright ESO/M. Kornmesser Image caption Astronomers got the result by tracking the movement of a star as it passed through the gravitational field of a black hole

The black hole at the centre of our galaxy has helped astronomers confirm a key prediction of Albert Einstein's ideas.

By observing a cluster of stars near the hole, they were able to confirm a phenomenon known as "gravitational redshift".

This effect applies to sources of light that are in a gravitational field.

The finding could help scientists better understand the physics of black holes.

The Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile found evidence for Einstein's prediction by observing a star, called S2, that passed through the intense gravitational field of Sagittarius A* - the huge black hole at the heart of the Milky Way.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Albert Einstein would no doubt be delighted

The effect they observed, gravitational redshift, describes how the wavelength of light lengthens as it climbs out of a gravitational well like a black hole.

In practice this corresponds to a shift in the wavelength to the red part of the light spectrum - hence "redshift".

It's predicted by Einstein's theory of general relativity, but has never been observed in an intense gravitational field such as that of a black hole.

S2 is one member of a star cluster that surrounds Sagittarius A*. These stars reach mind-boggling speeds when they approach the black hole.

Astronomers followed S2 before and after it passed close to the black hole on 19 May 2018, tracking its progress hour-by-hour.

Image copyright ESO Image caption The observations of the star were carried out with the Very Large Telescope in Chile

When S2 passed by the black hole at a distance just 120 times that of the Earth from the Sun, it reached an astonishing orbital velocity of 8,000 km/s. That corresponds to about 2.7% of the speed of light.

The astronomers found that light from the star was indeed stretched to longer wavelengths by the very strong gravitational field of Sagittarius A*.

The results were perfectly in line with the theory of general relativity - and not explained by Sir Isaac Newton's ideas - which exclude such a shift.

The astronomers are continuing to observe S2; observations of its trajectory should yield new findings about the extreme conditions around the Milky Way's central black hole.

The results are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.