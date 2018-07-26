Einstein theory passes black hole test
The black hole at the centre of our galaxy has helped astronomers confirm a key prediction of Albert Einstein's ideas.
By observing a cluster of stars near the hole, they were able to confirm a phenomenon known as "gravitational redshift".
This effect applies to sources of light that are in a gravitational field.
The finding could help scientists better understand the physics of black holes.
The Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile found evidence for Einstein's prediction by observing a star, called S2, that passed through the intense gravitational field of Sagittarius A* - the huge black hole at the heart of the Milky Way.
The effect they observed, gravitational redshift, describes how the wavelength of light lengthens as it climbs out of a gravitational well like a black hole.
In practice this corresponds to a shift in the wavelength to the red part of the light spectrum - hence "redshift".
It's predicted by Einstein's theory of general relativity, but has never been observed in an intense gravitational field such as that of a black hole.
S2 is one member of a star cluster that surrounds Sagittarius A*. These stars reach mind-boggling speeds when they approach the black hole.
Astronomers followed S2 before and after it passed close to the black hole on 19 May 2018, tracking its progress hour-by-hour.
When S2 passed by the black hole at a distance just 120 times that of the Earth from the Sun, it reached an astonishing orbital velocity of 8,000 km/s. That corresponds to about 2.7% of the speed of light.
The astronomers found that light from the star was indeed stretched to longer wavelengths by the very strong gravitational field of Sagittarius A*.
The results were perfectly in line with the theory of general relativity - and not explained by Sir Isaac Newton's ideas - which exclude such a shift.
The astronomers are continuing to observe S2; observations of its trajectory should yield new findings about the extreme conditions around the Milky Way's central black hole.
The results are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.