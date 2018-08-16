Early galaxies found 'on our cosmic doorstep'

Image copyright AURIGA PROJECT Image caption A computer-simulated galaxy. Blue circles denote the brighter satellite galaxies orbiting the bigger one; the white circles show the faint galaxies, which are some of the most ancient in the Universe.

Some of the oldest galaxies to form in the Universe are sitting on our cosmic doorstep, according to a study.

These faint objects orbiting the Milky Way could be more than 13 billion years old, researchers from the universities of Durham and Harvard explain.

They're relics from a time when clouds of hydrogen gas became unstable and formed the first stars to shine in the Universe.

The findings are published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Our own galaxy, the Milky Way, is one of billions out there in the cosmos. These sprawling cosmic neighbourhoods filled with stars, planets, gas and dust formed when many smaller building blocks collided and merged.

The discovery of some of the earliest galaxies to form in the Universe opens a window into what the Universe was like more than 13 billion years ago.

Prof Carlos Frenk, who led the research at Durham University, in the UK, said: "Finding some of the very first galaxies that formed in our Universe orbiting in the Milky Way's own backyard is the astronomical equivalent of finding the remains of the first humans that inhabited the Earth. It is hugely exciting."

Image caption Prof Frenk compared the discovery with finding the earliest humans to inhabit the Earth

"For some of these tiny satellites, maybe 50% or even 90% of their mass was assembled at a time when the Universe was less than one billion years old. Their age today would be on the order of 13 billion years," co-author Dr Sownak Bose, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, US, told BBC News.

The astronomers looked at something called the "luminosity function" of dwarf "satellite" galaxies that orbit the Milky Way and its neighbour Andromeda.

Luminosity describes the total amount of energy radiated every second by an astronomical source. The "function" gives the abundance of galaxies with a given luminosity.

When the researchers plotted the galaxies according to their luminosity function, it became clear that they formed two distinct populations.

A researchers found that an existing model of galaxy formation agreed perfectly with the data, allowing them to infer the formation times of the satellite galaxies.

The first population of galaxies appears to have been formed during the "cosmic dark ages", a period of cooling which began some 380,000 years after the Big Bang.

The second population, consisting of slightly brighter galaxies, seems to have formed hundreds of millions of years later.

Image copyright ESA - C. Carreau Image caption The data agree well with existing models of galaxy formation

The onset of the cosmic dark ages is tied to the formation of the very first atoms in the Universe. These were hydrogen atoms, the simplest element in the periodic table.

As the hydrogen gathered into clouds, it began to cool and settle into the small clumps of dark matter that emerged from the Big Bang. As the name suggests, dark matter neither reflects nor emits visible light. Yet this enigmatic stuff makes up 85% of all matter in the Universe.

The reason the two populations of galaxies are so easy to pick out is that the first galaxies emitted intense ultraviolet radiation. This destroyed the remaining hydrogen atoms by ionising them (knocking out their electrons), making it difficult for this gas to cool and form new stars.

As a consequence, the process of galaxy formation ground to a halt and no new ones were able to form for the next billion years or so. This next cosmological phase goes by the name "reionisation".

The hiatus came to an end when the clumps of dark matter into which the gas had settled became so massive that even that ionised gas was able to cool down. Galaxy formation resumed and led to the spectacular bright examples of which our Milky Way is one.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Artwork: The Milky Way is surrounded by smaller "dwarf" satellite galaxies

The galaxy formation model favoured by the astronomers predicts that there should be a "kink" in the transition between the fainter galaxies and the brighter galaxies - as determined by the luminosity function.

This should correspond to the billion-year stoppage in galaxy formation caused by the ionisation of hydrogen gas at the end of the cosmic dark ages. This is exactly what the researchers saw in their data.

Further study of these tiny objects should help flesh out our understanding of the most ancient galaxies and test our theoretical models.

"If you go and examine these primitive galaxies, you should find bizarre things about them. Being the first ones, they should have properties that are unique to them," Prof Frenk told BBC News.

Dr Bose explained: "One could think that, maybe some of these pre-reionisation galaxies are more compact than their counterparts that formed afterwards. They were formed at a time when the Universe was much denser, because the Universe was smaller."

And while hydrogen and helium were made in the Big Bang, all the other heavier chemical elements that we're made of were produced inside stars. When stars go supernova, they pollute the galactic environment with these elements.

However, the abundance of different elements has changed with time, so it's possible that the way they're distributed in the earliest galaxies is different to how they're dispersed in later examples.

Although these ancient galaxies are found on our cosmic doorstep, that's just because being relatively close means that these tiny, faint objects have been easier to find with current telescopes.

However, the new study suggests these cosmic relics should be found in abundance throughout in the Universe.

"The abundance of these relics of the dark ages should far outnumber any of the bright galaxies we see," said Dr Bose.

