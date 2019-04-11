BBC News has launched a chat bot to help users learn about climate change in weekly conversations on Facebook Messenger.

Subscribers will get an alert every Wednesday inviting them to explore topics from rising temperatures to new ways of tackling global warming.

They can also ask questions which the bot will pass on for our human journalists to answer.

You can sign up at the bottom of this page.

We know that audiences are hungry for a better understanding of where the world stands on targets to control rising temperatures.

This tool allows them to choose the climate-related topics they are most interested in, learning more through conversation which they control.

The United Nations says we could have only 12 years left to limit the negative effects of climate change around the world.

Scientists add that keeping to the preferred target of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels will mean "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society".

The climate bot gives users the chance to increase their understanding of the challenges - and solutions - at their own pace, in weekly instalments.

Over six weeks, it will help set out some of the actions which all of us can take, from transport choices to diet.

It will also look at existing efforts on a global scale and new science currently being developed.

Sign up for a weekly chat about climate change on Facebook Messenger