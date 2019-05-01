Climate change: What do all the terms mean?

1.5 degrees Keeping temperature rise below 1.5 degrees will avoid the worst impacts of climate change, scientists say.

2 degrees The original target to keep temperature rise below. Scientists now think 1.5 degrees is a far safer limit.

3 degrees The current likely rise in average global temperature by 2100 if no further action is taken to curb and the reduce emission of greenhouse gases, which cause climate change.

4 degrees A prediction of the likely rise in average temperature by 2100 if no further action is taken. This would see major sea-level rise, with many coastal areas becoming uninhabitable, as well as regular severe heatwaves and massive disruption to agriculture.

AGW Stands for “Anthropogenic Global Warming”, essentially that emissions of certain gases, particularly carbon dioxide, is causing the planet to heat up.

Arctic ice The sea ice cover of the Arctic Ocean, which melts in spring and summer. The amount of sea ice in the Arctic, and its thickness, are seen as a key indicators of global temperature trends. Over the last 40 years the amount of sea ice has seen a dramatic decrease, with less ice forming at winter and more ice melting in summer.

Adaptation Action that helps cope with the effects of climate change - for example construction of barriers to protect against rising sea levels, or conversion to crops capable of surviving high temperatures and drought.

Attribution Attribution is the process by which scientists are trying to understand how recent global warming on Earth has occurred.

Average temperature Average temperature is calculated by adding together temperature values recorded over time and dividing by the total number in that series to get a typical value. To calculate the Earth's average temperature, scientists use measurements from the air above land from weather stations and the ocean surface using ships, buoys and satellites.

BECCs Stands for "Bio Energy with Carbon Capture and Storage".

Biofuel A fuel derived from renewable, biological sources, including crops such as maize and sugar cane, and some forms of waste.

Biomass Biomass is plant or animal material used to produce energy or as raw materials for other products. An example is compressed wood pellets, which are now used in some power stations.

Bleaching Bleaching refers to how coral reefs turn white as the ocean temperature rises. It is seen as a key indicator of climate change.

Climate change A pattern of change affecting global or regional climate, as measured by yardsticks such as average temperature and rainfall, or an alteration in frequency of extreme weather conditions. This variation may be caused by both natural processes and human activity. Global warming is one aspect of climate change.

Climate model Climate models are simulations of how the atmosphere, oceans, land and ice behave under various temperatures to predict what conditions on Earth will be like in the future.

Climate negotiations Climate negotiations are any meetings of governments to discuss and agree action on steps to stop climate change. The goal is usually a collective agreement to reduce carbon emissions by certain dates. Negotiations are often long and difficult because of the cost of implementing new policies and the effects these will have on countries' economies.

Carbon Carbon is a chemical element which is sometimes described as a building block for all life on Earth because it is found in most plant and animal life. It is also found in fuels like petrol, coal and natural gass, and when burned, is emitted as a gas called Carbon Dioxide.

Carbon footprint The amount of carbon emitted by an individual or organisation in a given period of time, or the amount of carbon emitted during the manufacture of a product.

Carbon dioxide Carbon dioxide is a gas in the Earth's atmosphere. It occurs naturally and is also a by-product of human activities such as burning fossil fuels. It is the principal greenhouse gas produced by human activity.

Carbon neutral A process where there is no net release of CO2. For example, growing biomass takes CO2 out of the atmosphere, while burning it releases the gas again. The process would be carbon neutral if the amount taken out and the amount released were identical. A company or country can also achieve carbon neutrality by means of carbon offsetting.

Carbon capture/removal/storage The collection and transport of concentrated carbon dioxide gas from large emission sources, such as power plants. The gases are then injected into deep underground reservoirs. Carbon capture is sometimes referred to as geological sequestration.

Carbon sink Anything which absorbs more Carbon dioxide than it emits. In nature, the main carbon sinks are plants, the oceans and soil.

CCU Stands for "Carbon Capture and Utilisation". This consists of using technology to suck up Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and turn it into products like biofuels and plastics.

CO2 Means Carbon dioxide, a naturally occurring gas which is also a major product of human activity such as burning fossil fuels. Increasing levels of Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere means more heat is retained, causing the planet to warm up.

COP Stands for "Climate Policy Observer". It is a group of representatives from countries which have signed the United Nations Convention on Climate change (see UNCC for what this is). Their aim is to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate.

Copenhagen A climate summit was held in Copenhagen in 2009 in which countries agreed a non-binding accord that climate change was "one of the greatest challenges of the present day" and that actions should be taken to limit temperature increases to below 2 degrees C.

Deforestation The permanent removal of standing forests that can lead to significant levels of carbon dioxide emissions.

Deniers Deniers or sceptics are those who believe that climate change on Earth is taking place because of natural processes and is not made significantly worse by humans. They dispute the findings of experts, despite their work being now scientifically proven.

Emissions Emissions are any release of gases such as Carbon dioxide which cause global warming, a major cause of climate change. They can be small scale in the form of exhaust from a car or methane from a cow, or large-scale such as those emitted by power stations and industrial processes.

Extreme weather Extreme weather is any type of unusual, severe or unseasonal weather. Examples could be major heatwaves, with temperature records broken, extended droughts as well as cold spells and higher than usual rainfall. Scientists predict that extreme weather will become more common as the world becomes warmer.

Feedback mechanism In a feedback loop, rising temperatures on the Earth change the environment in ways that affect the rate of warming. Feedback loops can be positive (adding to the rate of warming), or negative (reducing it). The melting of Arctic ice provides an example of a positive feedback process. As the ice on the surface of the Arctic Ocean melts away, there is a smaller area of white ice to reflect the Sun's heat back into space and more open, dark water to absorb it. The less ice there is, the more the water heats up, and the faster the remaining ice melts.

Fossil fuels Natural resources, such as coal, oil and natural gas, containing hydrocarbons. These fuels are formed in the Earth over millions of years and produce carbon dioxide when burnt.

Geo-engineering Geo-engineering is any technology which could be used to halt or even reverse climate change. Examples range from realistic ones such as extracting Carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it underground, to unproven and ambitious ideas such as deploying vast mirrors into space to deflect the sun's rays. Scientists say many of the ideas behind geo-engineering are unproven, impractical and potentially far too expensive with current technology.

Global temperature Usually a reference to global average temperature, which is the typical temperature recorded at a certain point of time on Earth.

Global warming The steady rise in global average temperature in recent decades, which experts believe is largely caused by man-made greenhouse gas emissions. The long-term trend continues upwards, they suggest, even though the warmest year on record, according to the UK's Met Office, is 1998.

Greenhouse gases Natural and industrial gases that trap heat from the Earth and warm the surface. The Kyoto Protocol restricts emissions of six greenhouse gases: natural (carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane) and industrial (perfluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and sulphur hexafluoride).

Green energy Green energy, sometimes called renewable energy, is energy generated from natural, replenishable sources. Examples are wind and solar power as well as biomass, made from compressed wood pellets.

Gulf stream The gulf stream is a warm and fast-moving ocean current which originates in the Gulf of Mexico and flows up the east coast of the United States and across the Atlantic Ocean. It influences the climate of both the US and Europe, which scientists believe would be significantly cooler without it. Scientists also believe the gulf stream may be slowing because of climate change.

Hydrocarbon A hydrocarbon is a substance consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. A major fossil fuels - coal, oil and gas - are hydrocarbons and as such, are the main source of emissions linked to climate change.

IPCC The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a scientific body established by the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Meteorological Organization. It reviews and assesses the most recent scientific, technical, and socio-economic work relevant to climate change, but does not carry out its own research. The IPCC was honoured with the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

Jetstream The jetstream is a narrow band of fast-flowing air at high altitude. The jetstream above the UK is known as the polar jet stream, and is a major influence on the weather, pushing weather systems across the Atlantic. But the jetstream could be disrupted by greenhouse gases and other pollutants, recent research has suggested, and this could make extreme weather events like the hot summer of 2018 more common.

Kyoto protocol A protocol attached to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which sets legally binding commitments on greenhouse gas emissions. Industrialised countries agreed to reduce their combined emissions to 5.2% below 1990 levels during the five-year period 2008-2012. It was agreed by governments at a 1997 UN conference in Kyoto, Japan, but did not legally come into force until 2005. A different set of countries agreed a second commitment period in 2013 that will run until 2020.

Lukewarmers A term used to describe people who believe that climate change is real, and being driven human activity, but that its effects will not be as calamitous as predicted by scientists.

Methane Methane is the second most important man-made greenhouse gas. Sources include both the natural world (wetlands, termites, wildfires) and human activity (agriculture, waste dumps, leaks from coal mining).

Mitigation Action that will reduce man-made climate change. This includes action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or absorb greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Ocean acidification The ocean absorbs approximately one-fourth of man-made CO2 from the atmosphere, which helps to reduce adverse climate change effects. However, when the CO2 dissolves in seawater, carbonic acid is formed. Carbon emissions in the industrial era have already lowered the pH of seawater by 0.1. Ocean acidification can decrease the ability of marine organisms to build their shells and skeletal structures and kill off coral reefs, with serious effects for people who rely on them as fishing grounds.

Ozone layer The Ozone layer is part of Earth's atmosphere which contains a high concentration of ozone, a substance which helps filter out harmful ultraviolet from the Sun.

Pre-industrial The levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere prior to the start of the Industrial Revolution. These levels are estimated to be about 280 parts per million (by volume). The current level is around 380ppm.

PPM (Parts per million) An abbreviation for parts per million, usually used as short for ppmv (parts per million by volume). The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggested in 2007 that the world should aim to stabilise greenhouse gas levels at 450 ppm CO2 equivalent in order to avert dangerous climate change. Some scientists, and many of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, argue that the safe upper limit is 350ppm. Current levels of CO2 only are about 380ppm.

Renewable energy Renewable energy is energy created from sources that can be replenished in a short period of time. The five renewable sources used most often are: biomass (such as wood and biogas), the movement of water, geothermal (heat from within the earth), wind, and solar.

Runaway climate change Runaway climate change describes a scenario where average temperature rise by of 4-5 degrees, triggering massive sea level rises and causing large areas of the Earth around the Equator to become uninhabitable.

Sea ice Sea ice is found in polar regions, and melts in spring and summer. The amount of sea ice in the Arctic, and its thickness, are seen as a key indicators of global temperature trends. Over the last 40 years the amount of sea ice has seen a dramatic decrease, with less ice forming at winter and more ice melting in summer.

Sea level rises Rising sea levels are predicted to be one of the most drastic impacts of climate change. There are three main reasons for sea level rise - thermal expansion, where a warmer world causes seawater to expand, melting ice caps and melting glaciers. Current sea levels are 13-20 centimetres higher on average than they were in 1900 after a period of 2,000 years where they had barely changed.

Sustainability The concept that natural resources should only be consumed at the rate in which they can be replenished.

Tipping point A tipping point is a threshold for change, which, when reached, results in a process that is difficult to reverse. Scientists say it is urgent that policy makers halve global carbon dioxide emissions over the next 50 years or risk triggering changes that could be irreversible.