A call to arms to fight the 'war on plastic'

Image caption A street in Bristol volunteered to help us better understand our use of plastic

Every minute of every day, a truckload of plastic enters our oceans. It destroys because it endures, breaking down into smaller pieces and particles.

And pretty much every size of particle is a problem - from the plastic bags that are filling up the stomachs of whales and turtles, to the smaller shreds that end up killing young seabirds, stuffed into them by their own desperate parents; to the microplastics that become carriers for lethal pathogens, and the nano-particles that we're all ingesting and inhaling.

And of course the problems are not just at sea.

Every SECOND of every day, a truck load of plastics is being dumped in a developing country that simply doesn't have the capacity to deal with it.

I went to Malaysia at the end of last year to see this problem for myself, and it's absolutely horrible. I found myself walking across grim landscapes of trashed plastics, stacked up in bales and piles as far as the eye could see.

Shockingly, but somehow inevitably, there was no shortage of plastic from the UK.

Tubs, bottles and trays from all-too familiar household brands, bags and plastics stamped with the logos of our leading supermarkets, and even recycling bin-bags with the names of councils from all around the UK.

Most of this stuff is what we've put out, in good faith, as recycling - having no idea that our councils and waste companies were planning to send it half way round the world.

And I can tell you, it's very unlikely to be recycled. Malaysia, like many other developing countries, is completely overloaded with plastic waste from countries which actually do have the capability to process this plastic, but prefer simply to pass the problem on.

I also saw with watering eyes - and smelled, as wisps of the acrid smoke drifted into my nostrils - that a lot of it is being burnt.

Not in a controlled way: not in an incinerator, or to generate power. But open burning, on wasteland and by the side of roads, just to get rid of the stuff.

Perhaps the most distressing experience I had in Malaysia was visiting a family who lived near one of the burn sites.

Their little girl of about five was friendly and bubbly, but when I asked her about the smoke she was sad, and despite her age, actually quite angry.

Her eyes looked puffy and inflamed, and her mum showed me pictures on her phone of the terrible nosebleeds she'd been having.

She'd been suffering for more than six months, and her family were worried for her life. I went away ashamed to think that we in the UK could actually be sending some of the plastic whose burning was making this little girl so ill.

Find out more in our War on Plastic series which I'm presenting with Anita Tani. It kicks off on BBC One on Monday 10 June.

Image caption A lot of this waste simply ends up being burnt

Be assured, though, that we're not just reporting on the terrible problems being caused by plastics. We're also looking urgently for the right solutions.

And it's about time - because Anita and I are convinced that people really want change.

The "Blue Planet Effect" is not going back in the plastic bottle. Now people want to know what they can do to help, to make our lives better, and to make the Earth a better place to live.

One thing we can all do is get a reusable water bottle - and re-use it!

Our addiction to plastic-bottled water is out of control, growing globally by around 9% a year. We found no evidence that bottled water is any better for us than good old UK tap water, which is safe to drink everywhere and often almost free.

It's time to shift our hydration habit from a plastic bottle culture to a tap-water refill culture. The brilliant refill movement is showing us the way, and the expectation of a free refill from any business with a clean kitchen needs to be the new normal.

Restaurants, cafes and petrol stations can all do their part - and they must!

Water refill is a no-brainer for those who want to make a difference. So is a 'keep-cup' for hot drinks when you're on the go. And so is taking your own bags when you go shopping. But where do you go after that, if you want to be the change you want to see?

Image caption We need to drive down our use of plastic

As part of our series, Anita and I co-opted a whole street in Bristol and challenged the residents to reduce their plastic.

Most of them really went for it, finding new ways to shop, and smart ways to avoid plastic packaging. But they were frustrated, too. Particularly by the big supermarkets, who they felt just aren't doing enough.

Do you really need to plastic-wrap a coconut? Or a swede? Or carrots, or potatoes or apples come to that.

Where supermarkets are offering loose produce without the favoured plastic prison, it's usually more expensive - in Tesco by 40%, and in Sainsbury's by 20% (for the standard government grocery shop that's used as an index).

The people in our street felt nothing short of outrage that they are being charged extra for the privilege of going home without unnecessary plastic.

The supermarkets are wising up, of course. They know they need to do something. So what most are committing to is "better recycling". Most have signed up to the UK Plastics Pact, pledging that all their packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

It sounds great, but we have to be wary. A more circular plastics economy is part of the solution, but it could easily become a smokescreen for a version of business as usual: "Hey everyone, we can now use as much plastic as we like, because it's ALL RECYCLABLE!"

That's a real problem, because recycling is always 'down-cycling' and it's never completely clean. A more circular plastic economy, continuing to grow rapidly in size, with more and more plastics spinning out of the circle at the end of their lives, would be a false dawn.

We need to focus on reducing, and not just recycling, the plastic in our world. We need to keep asking when it is right to use it, and when it can be avoided. And we need to ask that question with rigour, and act on the answers fast.

And that's where you come in. Everyone can play a part in reducing plastics on the planet. But we need to get government and big business to lead the way, recognise the things we want to change, and make it a whole lot easier for us all to do the right thing.

Over one-third of all the plastic in our lives comes from our supermarket shop. And we all know that the big mantra of the supermarkets is that they listen to their customers. That our FEEDBACK really matters.

So, in the finale of the final episode in our series, on 24 June, with the plastic activists from our Bristol street sharing all they've learned, and backing us all the way, Anita and I are launching #OurPlasticFeedback.

We are gathering fantastic support from many people. But big names will not be nearly as effective in getting the change we need as a massive popular show of solidarity. That means you.

So please, when the moment comes in a couple of weeks time, join us in wielding your power.

Together, for the health of our planet and all the wonderful life it supports, and for the quality of our own lives and our children's lives, we can end the plastic nightmare.

Our War on Plastic is broadcast on BBC One on Monday nights at 21:00 BST.