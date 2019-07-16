Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gove outlined ambitious proposals for a "world leading" Environment Act

Michael Gove threw his weight behind a comprehensive plastic bottle recycling today as he warned time is running out to repair the damage human beings have done to the planet.

In a speech at Kew Gardens in London the Environment Secretary said there was a political, economic and moral imperative to tackle climate change and reverse wildlife loss.

He outlined ambitious proposals for what he described as a "world leading" Environment Act, to match the success of the Climate Change Act of 2008.

He said it would include the creation of an Office of Environment Protection with tough powers to take legal action on a range of environmental issues, including reducing carbon emissions.

It was his intention that the new body would have "real teeth' and would be able take central government to court if necessary, the Environment Secretary said.

The speech will be seen as a signal to the two Tory leadership contenders that Mr Gove is keen to stay in his post at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) after Theresa May leaves office next week.

Mr Gove announced that he favours an "all in" deposit return recycling scheme that would cover all sizes of bottles.

This would give the public "the greatest possible incentive" to recycle, he told the audience at Kew.

Large retailers have lobbied against such a scheme, warning it could cost as much as £1bn to administer.

But deposit schemes in Europe have boosted recycling in Europe. The idea is that a deposit - a few pence - would be added to the price of a drink.

The deposit is paid back when empties are returned to retailers.

The Environment Secretary said 2020 would be a critical year which will decide the future of the planet.

The UK is bidding to host key UN climate talks next year at which countries are expected to present more ambitious plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions to avoid dangerous global warming.

There are also key international conferences on protecting wildlife and the oceans.

"The scale of action required may be daunting, but the need to act is imperative", Mr Gove warned.

He described it as a moral requirement. "We are partners in the great chain of evolution with the rest of nature and endowed as we are with reason we therefore have the responsibility to steward and protect", the Environment Secretary said.

