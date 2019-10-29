Scientists are calling for drastic action across Europe to halt an "alarming" loss of insects.

New research paints a picture of widespread loss of insects across forests, farmland and nature reserves in Germany.

Large-scale changes to farming practices are needed to stop

Recent studies have reported declines in the abundance of flying insects and in the diversity of butterflies, moths, bugs and beetles.

Data from more than 1 million individual arthropods (about 2,700 species), from standardized inventories taken between 2008 and 2017 at 150 grassland and 140 forest sites in three regions of Germany. - forests and grasslands -

They identified species, samples more than a million individual insects in one of the largest studies of its kind,

"Our study confirms that insect populations and also spider populations (arthropod) populations have been declining - we can show that it was not only insect biomass that has decreased but also insect abundance and also species numbers and that this decline happens not only in open habitats but also in forests.

"And what was also new about our study was that we could also show that while the local intensity of land use at our sites while this did not influence the magnitude of the decline the driving force behind it was linked to agricultural land use intensity at the landscape scale."

Dr Sebastian Siebold told BBC News: "Our study confirms that insect decline is real - it might be even more widespread then previously thought considering for example that also forests are experiencing declines in insect populations, which we were not so sure about before.

"I think it's alarming to see that such a decline happens not only in intensively managed areas but also in protected areas - so the sites that we think are safeguarding our biodiversity are not really working anymore - or at least so it seems if species are declining also there

So there seems to be a widespread decline of insect populations and I think what we need is a change in our land-use at a continuous scale - all over Germany, all over central Europe, to counteract these declines in insect numbers."

"It becomes clearer and clearer that the drivers of insect decline are related to farming practices," he added, saying