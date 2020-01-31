Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs O'Neill had already put in a lot of work to prepare the way for Glasgow

In a surprise move, the woman appointed to run the crucial UN climate summit in Glasgow in November has been sacked.

Claire Perry O'Neill, a former climate minister, had been assigned the post of "president" of the event, known as COP 26.

The British government has confirmed that the job will now be handled by the business department, Beis.

In a tweet, Mrs O'Neill said she was "very sad" to lose the role, and went on to criticise the government.

It couldn't "cope" with an independent unit managing preparations for the conference, she said.

And in a sharp dig at No 10's green credentials, she also added: "A shame we haven't had one climate cabinet meeting since we formed."

Very sad that that the role I was offered by @BorisJohnson last year has now been rescinded as Whitehall "can't cope" with an Indy cop unit. A shame we haven't had one Climate cabinet meeting since we formed. Wishing the cop team every blessing in the climate recovery emergency. — COP26President (@Cop26President) January 31, 2020

In response, a Cabinet Office statement said the prime minister thanked Mrs O'Neill for her work so far.

"Preparations will continue at pace for the summit, and a replacement will be confirmed shortly.

"Going forward, this will be a ministerial role."

This will come as a shock to many of the business and environmental groups working with her in the run-up to the summit.

It will also surprise diplomats and negotiators from other countries with whom Mrs O'Neill had formed bonds.

At the last UN summit, held in Madrid last December, she played a highly visible role as part of her preparation for the UK to take over the presidency.

It will be seen in some quarters as a disruption but I'm not sure it's a big one. Delivering a good outcome at COP26 needs a whole government effort across the year, led by PM @BorisJohnson, involving international-facing and UK-facing departments — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 31, 2020

In an interview recorded at that time, she said she believed the world had "one shot" at the Glasgow summit to take meaningful action on climate change - or people would question the whole process.

A lively and personable figure, she seemed determined to bring new impetus to the negotiations and, in private, had ambitious plans for the event.

Although the summit is not until November, there's a huge diplomatic and logistical task to get ready for it.

Governments worldwide are meant to come forward with tougher targets for cutting the gases heating the planet.

Some might wonder whether the UK government has allowed itself enough time.