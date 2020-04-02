Meet Australia's colourful new peacock spiders

  • 2 April 2020

Brand new peacock spiders have been described in a journal, and just like their spidey relations - the Maratus genus - they live in Australia and they’re all sorts of amazing colours!

  • Maratus azureus Joseph Schubert

    This guy is the Maratus azureus: It's common for the male spiders to wave their third pair of legs to attract women.

  • Maratus laurenae Joseph Schubert

    Meet the Maratus laurenae: These peacock spiders are tiny, they're just a few mm in length.

  • Maratus volpei Nick Volpe

    These are the Maratus volpei - there are now 85 species of peacock spider, that we know of.

  • maratus suae Joseph Schubert

    This guy's the Maratus suae: The male spiders have all the exotic colours.

  • Maratus constellatus Joseph Schubert

    This is the Maratus constellatus. His name, constellatus, like constellation, is because his pattern looks like the painting like Starry Night by van Gogh.

  • maratus-noggerup. Joseph Schubert

    These are the Maratus noggerup spiders!

