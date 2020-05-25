Image copyright Virgin Orbit Image caption The company had done practice runs but this was supposed to be the first rocket ignition in flight

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit company has tried unsuccessfully to launch a rocket over the Pacific Ocean.

The booster was released from under the wing of one of the UK entrepreneur's old jumbos which had been specially converted for the task.

The rocket should have ignited its engine seconds later but engineers had to terminate the flight.

Virgin Orbit's goal is to try to capture a share of the emerging market for the launch of small satellites.

It's not clear at this stage what went wrong but the firm had warned beforehand that the chances of success might be in the region of 50:50.

The history of rocketry shows that maiden outings very often encounter technical problems.

The firm is sure to be back for another attempt pretty soon - depending on the outcome of the post-mission analysis.

Engineers already have a second rocket built at Orbit's Long Beach factory in California.

Skip Twitter post by @Virgin_Orbit We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base. — Virgin Orbit (@Virgin_Orbit) May 25, 2020 Report

Most publicity about Sir Richard space activities has focussed on the tourist plane he is developing to take fare-paying passengers on joy rides above the atmosphere.

His satellite-launch venture, however, is entirely separate.

Orbit is chasing the growing interest in small spacecraft that are being designed for telecommunications and Earth observation.

New manufacturing techniques, often involving "off-the-shelf" components from the consumer electronics industry, mean these satellites can now be turned out for a fraction of their historic cost. But they need matching inexpensive means of getting into space - and the air-launched system from Virgin Orbit is intended to meet this demand.