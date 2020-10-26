Fantastic beasts in the real world and where to find them

"Consider Newt Scamander, the lead character in Fantastic Beasts. He's a magi-zoologist who goes around the world, recording and understanding all these amazing animals, but also trying to protect them. And we thought that was a great message, in terms of what we're also trying to do here at the Natural History Museum. So, the parallel is obvious; we're just going to show it to you through a different lens," she tells BBC News.