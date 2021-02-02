Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering honours LED pioneers

"I think we've all seen the night maps put out by Nasa, showing the bright clusters of city lights. But get away into some of the darker regions where there is no electricity, and it will be a combination of LEDs and solar cells that provides the light so people can see, so students can study at night without the need to sit by a fire or use a paraffin lamp. It's a revolutionary change for some of these villages, and it's powered by LEDs," he said.