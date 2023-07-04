BBC News Climate

World sees hottest day since records began

Monday 3 July was the warmest day yet recorded with temperatures averaging over 17C for the first time.

A woman drinks from a water bottle

UK had hottest June on record - Met Office

Scientists found evidence that climate change made the warmer weather last month more likely.

People in a boat in Nottingham

Hottest June kills UK fish and threatens insects

The Met Office will confirm on Monday if the record-breaking temperatures are linked to climate change.

Why shipping faces a showdown over greenhouse gas

Global maritime industry faces a major decision on curbing carbon as pressure grows for a net-zero target.

The climate change-denying TikTok post that won't go away

The firm is struggling to stop climate misinformation spreading on its platform, BBC investigation finds.

Government green heat pump scheme misses target

Heat pump costs, poor insulation and lack of workers hinder scheme but industry remains positive.

China's green power surge offers hope for climate

A boom in wind and solar energy in China may curb emissions faster than expected, a report says.

  3. Is the UK getting hotter?

    By Georgina Rannard

    Climate and science reporter

    A woman applies sunscreen to her shoulder

    The Met Office says heatwaves are now far more likely to occur than they were in the 18th century.

  7. Jennifer Morgan: Is the rich world doing enough to combat climate change?

    Video content

    Video caption: Zeinab Badawi speaks to Germany's special envoy on international climate action

    Zeinab Badawi speaks to Jennifer Morgan, Germany's special envoy on international climate action. Is the rich world doing enough to combat climate change?

  19. Mine ordered to stop digging coal within 28 days

    Video content

    Video caption: Coal: Ffos-y-Fran mine told to stop digging coal within 28 days

    An enforcement notice telling Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd to end operations has come into effect.

