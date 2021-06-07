Underwater avalanche continued for two whole days

"This is new information for the cable industry and is being used to design new routes in this and other canyons - to avoid the areas that are most likely to experience deep erosion (immediately upstream of steep steps in the canyon that look like underwater waterfalls, known as 'knickpoints') as this will leave the cable more vulnerable to damage," explained Dr Mike Clare, a marine geoscientist at the UK's National Oceanography Centre and who advises the International Cable Protection Committee.