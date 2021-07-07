Iceland's spectacular volcano tracked from space

Rotterdam is Europe's busiest port. Goods weighing hundreds of millions of tonnes pass through it every year. Something like 30,000 ocean-going vessels tied up at Rotterdam in 2020 to load and unload. These movies show the frenetic activity at the port - the ships coming and going; cranes moving down the quayside to shift and stack the containers; even the ups and downs of the oil storage tanks. The imagery was acquired 16-28 March. Information like this can be useful to financial markets because it gives early warning of volume changes in global trade.