Mars scientists now know where to look for life

There are horizontal "bottomsets" that are made up of fine-grained sediments dumped by the river furthest from its entrance into the crater lake. Above these, are inclined "foresets" that were the sediments that tumbled down the slopes of the advancing lobes of the delta. And higher still, are the "topsets", which were the sediments laid down by the river after the delta edges had expanded off into the distance. Again, these are horizontal.