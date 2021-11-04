Wishcycling: The dos and don'ts of being good at recycling

"What we'd like to convey to people is that recycling does work - there are a hundred facilities like this one across the UK," says Tim Duret, director of sustainability technology at Veolia UK, which runs this plant in Southwark. "The objective is to sort the mixed waste into different fractions - the glass, the plastics, the metals and the fibre [paper and cardboard]. And we understand that it is not always simple to know what can and what can't be recycled."