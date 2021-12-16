Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover finds its 'baseline' rocks

Kelsey Moore again: "[These minerals] indicate to us that after these igneous rocks formed, water flowed through the pore spaces and the cracks and voids in the rocks." The minerals would have precipitated from the water. "That tells us that there were aqueous environments in Jezero Crater after these rocks formed that may have been salty water. And that's important as we start to consider habitability in Jezero and the potential for life to have maybe existed in those kinds of waters."