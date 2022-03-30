Attenborough ship proves its polar credentials

Dr Fleming added: "You might imagine that a ship crunching and banging through ice is a noisy and uncomfortable experience, but my memory of this time on SDA is a much quieter and gentle experience. Perhaps it is the size of the ship or the large amounts of snow cushioning the impact, but it felt more like firmly pushing through the ice rather than jarring, shake-rattle-and-roll that I've experienced before. Add to that the wonderful silence when working on the ice miles away from the ship and you have a much more muted but powerful experience."