Friendly fungi help forests fight climate change

Switching from chemical to biological fertilisers does comes at a financial cost. Biological fertilisers are also often crop-specific and they generally do not boost crop yield as much and as quickly as chemical fertilisers do. They are understood to be so much more beneficial for the soil and for the environment though that, in the UK, the government has developed a scheme called the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI). It aims to provide financial assistance to farmers who opt for more sustainable, nature-enhancing practices.