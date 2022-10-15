Climate change: Can an enormous seaweed farm help curb it?

She says there are less technologically challenging ways of giving nature a nudge, such as growing more trees and hedgerows and protecting habitats such as peatlands that naturally hold carbon. But, first and foremost, she says: "We need to not stick it [CO2] up there. Just leave the fossil fuels in the ground, team. It's an awful lot easier to just leave it in the ground than it is to try and capture it once it's out."