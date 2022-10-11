Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Frenzied bee ball wins top prize

Brent Stirton is well known for his photojournalism, for which he is the WPY category winner this year. His picture shows the end of life of Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who was rescued as a two-month-old after her troop was brutally killed by a powerful charcoal mafia in the DRC's Virunga National Park. Ndakasi is in the arms of her rescuer and caregiver, Andre Bauma.