Water companies "letting down" customers
Several water companies in England and Wales are "letting down their customers and the environment" the industry regulator said on Thursday.
In its annual review Ofwat said that despite some improvements it remains deeply concerned.
This year water companies have come under increasing scrutiny following numerous pollution incidents from untreated sewage in rivers.
In November, Ofwat handed out nearly £132m in fines for this reason.
The report reviewed the performance of the 17 largest water and wastewater companies in England and Wales.
Northumbrian Water, Southern Water, South West Water, Thames Water, Welsh Water and Yorkshire Water were named as the worst performing companies.
In 2021-2022 the number of serious pollution incidents increased, and only four companies met the requirements for reducing sewage flooding.
The report said that companies are significantly underinvesting in the system.