Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter to fly over the hills of Mars

"We were only ever going to fly five times. We thought, well, a book with only five pages is just gonna look too silly. And so we put a bunch of extra pages in there just so it would look more like a real book. But guess what? We are out of pages. Ingenuity has made its 36th flight, and, coincidentally, that flight also marked the threshold for Ingenuity having spent a full hour in skies of Mars."