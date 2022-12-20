Trees store 'twice as much carbon' as once thought
- Published
A study, which weighed individual trees using a 3D scanning technique, has revealed that UK forests store twice as much carbon as previously estimated.
The research used lasers to map almost 1,000 trees in Wytham Wood in Oxfordshire.
"We've found significantly more carbon stored here," said Dr Kim Calders, from Ghent University.
The research also reveals that mature trees, in particular, play a critical role in fighting climate change.
An accurate calculation of the amount of carbon trapped in UK woodland could help inform decisions about how to manage it - in addition to highlighting the cost to the environment of losing that woodland.
Before 3D scanning techniques were available, weighing a tree would mean cutting it down.
The latest research, published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence, produced laser-scanned maps of each tree and converted those into a model.
That gave a measure of each tree's volume which the scientists used to calculate the amount of carbon captured in each tree's trunk and branches. It showed that a patch of UK forest weighs about twice as much as previous calculations suggested.
"When you know the density of the wood, you can convert volume into mass," explains Prof Mat Disney, from UCL. "About half of that mass will be carbon, half is water."
Wytham Wood, one of the most scientifically studied forests in the world, is typical of UK deciduous woodland, meaning the area weighed by scientists affords an accurate estimate of the carbon value of forests across the UK.
"There has probably been an underestimation of carbon in UK woodland, but probably across Europe as well," said Prof Calders.
'Incalculable' value
As well as being important ecosystems, healthy forests remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Prof Disney says the new findings show that, for every square kilometre of woodland lost, "we potentially lose almost twice the carbon sink capacity we thought".
"This has serious implications for our understanding of the benefits of protecting trees in terms of climate change," he explains.
He adds that the complex structure of mature trees means they play a role that is very difficult to replace by simply planting more trees.
"The value you have in large mature trees is almost incalculable, and so you should avoid losing that at any cost - regardless of how many trees you think about planting," said Prof Disney.
"Those large trees are incredibly important."
Follow Victoria on Twitter