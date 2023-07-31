Dartmoor wild camping to resume after appeal win
The public can 'wild camp' in Dartmoor again without landowners' permission after the National Park Authority won their appeal case.
The right to do so had been allowed under an ancient local law until January this year, when it was challenged by a local landowner.
It will now return as the only place in England where wild camping is allowed.
Open Spaces Society, which brought the appeal with the Authority said it "was delighted" with the decision.
