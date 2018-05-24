Science & Environment
Top Stories
Dealer tactics stall electric car sales
"Dismissive" dealers are a major barrier to boosting sales of electric cars says a new study.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- comments
Agency warns of water deficits for England
Enough water to meet the needs of 20 million people is lost through leakage every day, the report says.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- comments
UK 'to demand Galileo money back'
The UK steps up its war of words with the EU over being shut out of new satellite navigation system.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Mission launches to weigh Earth's water
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Puffin population drop sparks concern
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
DNA shows how malaria turned deadly
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Air pollution plans to tackle wood burners
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
'Living fossil' heading for extinction
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
'Rare' birth of live reindeer twins
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Ebola-hit DR Congo begins vaccination
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Africa
PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
'Permanent' interstellar visitor found
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Watch/Listen
Video 1:44
Vog? Laze? Volcano terminology explained
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Also in the News
Nessie: DNA tests may offer new clue
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
'Memory transplant' achieved in snails
- 14 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Features
Fatal confusion
As cars become more automated, are we taking too many risks?
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Business
Pump it down
How to turn carbon dioxide into rock
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Business
Building back up
Getting the 1,000mph car ready for high-speed trials
- 15 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Ebola's return
Stopping an outbreak becoming an epidemic
- 14 May 2018
- From the section Health
Planetary insights
Illustrator James Tuttle Keane goes inside Mars
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Sea giants do battle
Huge gas extraction vessels race to begin production
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
Analysis
BBC Science Facebook
- 30 June 2016
BBC Future
- 24 March 2015
BBC Earth
- 24 March 2015
Tomorrow's World
- 28 October 2017
Watch/Listen
Video 1:44
Vog? Laze? Volcano terminology explained
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter