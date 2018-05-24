Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
'The tumour is gone': Kira's US op success
Thanks to a £350,000 fundraising drive, Kira Noble's tumour was removed after almost seven hours of surgery in New York.
Michelle Obama to speak at charity dinner
The former first lady of the United States will speak at a fundraising dinner in Edinburgh on 17 July.
Tram contract was 'poor deal for council'
A lawyer representing directors of the tram delivery company Tie said it allowed the contractor to hold the employer to ransom.
Complaints over Mossmorran flaring
Incredibles 2 to show at festival
'Whitewash' over children's home abuse
Biker killed in crash identified
Hearts 'plan to be top three or four'
Owner Ann Budge says Hearts should still be challenging for a top-four spot despite having to divert finances to their new main stand.
Barclay out for six months after surgery
Scotland captain John Barclay will be sidelined for at least six months after Achilles surgery and miss the autumn Tests.
Dundee band's cine film mystery solved following appeal in The Courier
Thunderstorm threat puts dampener on ‘warm’ bank holiday weekend forecast
Thieves steal copper plaque dedicated to Leith dentist
Thornton pupils ‘Gleeful’ after coming top in Fife choir competition
Changes mean your Tesco Clubcard points will be worth less in many restaurants and shops from June
Female pensioner injured in attempted mugging in Linlithgow