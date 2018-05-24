Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Top Stories

'The tumour is gone': Kira's US op success

Thanks to a £350,000 fundraising drive, Kira Noble's tumour was removed after almost seven hours of surgery in New York.

Michelle Obama to speak at charity dinner

The former first lady of the United States will speak at a fundraising dinner in Edinburgh on 17 July.

Tram contract was 'poor deal for council'

A lawyer representing directors of the tram delivery company Tie said it allowed the contractor to hold the employer to ransom.

News in more languages