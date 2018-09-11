Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Man dies after being hit by Edinburgh tram
An investigation is being carried out into the incident at the Saughton tram stop in Edinburgh.
Sport Scottish FA agrees to buy Hampden from Queen's Park
The Scottish FA has decided to stay in Glasgow rather than move to Edinburgh's Murrayfield stadium.
Ambulance service apology over woman's wait
A woman had to wait in an Edinburgh street for three-and-a-half hours after injuring her collarbone.
Beast from the East hit leisure profits
Council suspends new 20mph zone bids
Velodrome plan on track despite cash gap
Injured builder rescued from roof
Driving instructor jailed for sex attacks
Sport Scotland 'should play at other grounds'
Sport Levein back at work after health scare
Flats plan recommended for former school
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 August and 7 September.
Icy vibrations
The findings could, in theory, help improve systems that prevent the build-up of ice on aeroplanes and wind turbines
Pentland pipeline
The first sections of the seven-mile pipe are being laid near Balerno in Edinburgh
Tattoo £1m donation
It follows another sell-out year for the Royal event staged at Edinburgh Castle
'Ulster know they got away with one'
Ulster will "know they got away with one" after claiming Pro14 victory against Edinburgh with the last kick of the match, says the visitors' head coach Richard Cockerill.
Old jokes & tattie scones - what happened in the Challenge Cup?
Hear the one about the English team, Welsh team and Irish team? They all won their ties in Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup
Ulster clinch last-gasp Edinburgh win
Holt prefers plastic to grass at Livi
English clubs 'prepare for Europe' in Challenge Cup debut
Berra vows to keep Souttar grounded
'Good chemistry' & 'getting in people's faces' - Livi enjoy great start
Naismith bags treble as Hearts thump St Mirren to stay top
Livi come from behind to beat Hibs
Unbeaten Inverness continue surge against Pars
