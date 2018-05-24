Highlands & Islands
Top Stories
Plans for distillery in South Uist
Costing £10m to build, the community-run distillery could produce up to a million litres of whisky a year.
Lost pigeon ends up 200 miles from home
The Irish racing pigeon was found exhausted in Bragar in Lewis after overshooting its destination in Derry.
Countdown to mountain bike world cup
The "final touches" are being made to the downhill course for the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.
'Whistleblower' taped to chair and gagged
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Camera collars aid reindeer study
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Community vote for Urquhart Castle centre
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Stags found tangled in lost fishing gear
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Wildlife in school grounds photographed
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Firefighters free cow trapped in bog
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Sport
Latest stories
New County deals for Gardyne & Draper
Ross Draper and Michael Gardyne sign new one-year deals at Ross County but Christopher Routis leaves the club.
- 21 May 2018
Shinty: Newtonmore to face Kinlochshiel in MacTavish Cup final
Holders Newtonmore will face unbeaten Premiership champions Kinlochshiel in the North Area final of the MacTavish Cup.
- 19 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Closure of Islands only dementia ward
-
Sporting hero to receive Freedom of the City of Inverness
-
New riverside artwork unveiled
-
Care for sea life or face hot water
-
Fish farms ‘need workers’
-
Minister confirms A9 and A96 dualling remains on track