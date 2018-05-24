Highlands & Islands

Top Stories

Plans for distillery in South Uist

Costing £10m to build, the community-run distillery could produce up to a million litres of whisky a year.

Lost pigeon ends up 200 miles from home

The Irish racing pigeon was found exhausted in Bragar in Lewis after overshooting its destination in Derry.

Countdown to mountain bike world cup

The "final touches" are being made to the downhill course for the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.

Sport

Latest stories

New County deals for Gardyne & Draper

Ross Draper and Michael Gardyne sign new one-year deals at Ross County but Christopher Routis leaves the club.

  • 21 May 2018

Shinty: Newtonmore to face Kinlochshiel in MacTavish Cup final

Holders Newtonmore will face unbeaten Premiership champions Kinlochshiel in the North Area final of the MacTavish Cup.

  • 19 May 2018

Hearts sign Mulraney, Beith goes to ICT; Vigurs returns to County

15 May 2018

Highland teams 'will rise again'

15 May 2018

News in more languages