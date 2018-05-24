Scotland business
Scotland 'can match top small countries'
The SNP's growth commission report will set out policies to help Scotland match the world's best-performing small countries.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Edinburgh Woollen Mill moves head office
The company will leave its historic head office in Langholm to take it across the border to Carlisle.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Developer to pay for new cladding on flats
Taylor Wimpey will replace aluminium composite material cladding similar to that found at Grenfell Tower.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Plans for distillery in South Uist
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Paddy Power buys fantasy sports site
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Retail sales bounce back in April
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
'Beast from the East' bites B&Q
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
'Urgent improvements' needed at care home
- 24 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
UK oil exploration 'very much alive'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Tram contract was 'poor deal for council'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Island fishing future 'positive'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Housing market continues to cool
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Still life
A new whisky distillery is believed to be the most expensive in the country
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Challenging banks
Is the UK's new generation of banks in trouble?
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Douglas Fraser
Getting into the exporting spirit
Whisky sales overseas are back to growth, but after a dip, while gin provides an exporting tonic.
23 May 2018
