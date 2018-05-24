Scotland business

Scotland 'can match top small countries'

The SNP's growth commission report will set out policies to help Scotland match the world's best-performing small countries.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill moves head office

The company will leave its historic head office in Langholm to take it across the border to Carlisle.

Developer to pay for new cladding on flats

Taylor Wimpey will replace aluminium composite material cladding similar to that found at Grenfell Tower.

Plans for distillery in South Uist

Paddy Power buys fantasy sports site

Retail sales bounce back in April

A new whisky distillery is believed to be the most expensive in the country

Is the UK's new generation of banks in trouble?

Marine power momentum

Is a vast offshore wind array planned near Fife a giant leap for the renewable economy?

Getting into the exporting spirit

Whisky sales overseas are back to growth, but after a dip, while gin provides an exporting tonic.

23 May 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

